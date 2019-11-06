6th Circ. Cites 'Smoking Gun' Email In Reviving ADA Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 6:27 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit breathed new life into an anesthetist's disability bias suit on Wednesday, saying the trial court missed a raft of unresolved questions and an email linking the worker's firing to her poor eyesight when it allowed an anesthesiologist's office to dodge the case. In its opinion reversing Maryville Anesthesiologists PC's summary judgment win, a three-judge panel called out a handful of such debates, including the "glaring factual dispute" as to whether the anesthesiologist's office was motivated by Paula Babb's perceived disability when it let her go, or if, as the office claims, it fired her over "critical" medical errors....

