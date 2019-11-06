Pot Co. Owners Can't Sue Over Atty's Help On IRS Audit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:23 PM EST) -- The owners of a marijuana dispensary facing an Internal Revenue Service audit can’t sue the government to stop tax investigators from communicating with their former attorney, the Sixth Circuit said Wednesday. Richard and Kimberly Gaetano filed their lawsuit after disbarred Colorado attorney Gregory Goodman attempted to extort them over what he could tell the IRS, according to the opinion. Although the extortion attempt didn’t work, Goodman still spoke with IRS investigators and likely shared privileged information, the Gaetanos claimed. But their lawsuit is blocked by the Anti-Injunction Act, which prevents litigation meant to stop the collection of taxes, the Sixth Circuit...

