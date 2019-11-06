HK Court Won't Force Arbitration Over $30M Petroleum Deal

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Hong Kong court has nixed an appeal relating to whether a dispute over a debt of more than $30 million to a Singapore petroleum wholesaler belongs in arbitration, saying a reference to a nonexistent arbitration clause in an underlying contract had been mistakenly included in an updated version of the deal. The appeal was initiated by Sit Kwong Lam, the chairman of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd., one of China's largest private petroleum companies. A subsidiary of his company, called Brightoil Petroleum (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., had bought $30.25 million worth of goods from Petrolimex Singapore Pte. Ltd. After Brightoil Singapore failed to pay...

