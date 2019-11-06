Nixon Peabody Ducks Malpractice Suit Over $49.8M Estate

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:47 PM EST) -- Nixon Peabody LLP on Wednesday escaped a legal malpractice suit in South Carolina federal court over its alleged failure to provide proper planning services for a nearly $50 million estate after the firm successfully argued the claims were filed too late. Wendy Wellin, the special administrator of Keith Wellin’s estate, filed negligence, aiding and abetting and breach of contract and fiduciary duty claims against the firm after the three-year statute of limitations passed, according to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton's summary judgment. The estate had claimed that because Keith Wellin purportedly expressed “confusion” in late 2009 about recommended changes that...

