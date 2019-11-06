Southcross Ch. 11 Plan Docs OK'd With Contract Changes

Law360, Wilmington (November 6, 2019, 3:14 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement of Southcross Energy Partners LP received court approval Wednesday in Delaware after a judge there ordered changes to how the debtor will inform contract parties of the status of their agreements going forward. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath set a deadline for Southcross Energy to file a list of executory contracts it intends to reject, saying the information should be shared five days before the deadline for parties to object to confirmation of the plan. The decision was prompted by an objection from Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.,...

