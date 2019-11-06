OSHA Asks 8th Circ. To Weigh Its Say Over Tribal Fishing Co.

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has urged the Eighth Circuit to review a ruling that a tribal fishing company didn’t have to submit to an Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspection following the drowning deaths of two employees on the tribe’s Minnesota reservation. The department filed a petition Monday challenging an Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission judge's July ruling that OSHA lacked the authority to regulate conditions at a fishing company owned by the federally recognized Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians or to inspect a company workplace on the reservation. The agency had inspected the tribe-owned Red Lake Nation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS