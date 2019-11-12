Steering The Unicorn: Tips For Working With Startups

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 12:16 PM EST) -- Emerging companies and late-stage startups can present attorneys with a different set of challenges than those offered by more traditional, established clients. Here, Law360 explores insights and advice from veteran practitioners guiding an industry whose mantra is "move fast and break things." Get Ready to Move Fast Speed is a key aspect of the startup business model, which relies on being the first to make inroads with a new product or service. The scramble for first-mover advantage means attorneys have to prioritize. "There's an overwhelming energy in startups for 'get it done fast,'" Ivan Gaviria, partner at Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin &...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS