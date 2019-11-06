Outback Steakhouse Exploring Sale After Activist Pressure

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:28 PM EST) -- Outback Steakhouse’s parent said Wednesday it is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, in an announcement that comes two months after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a stake in the company and said its shares were undervalued. The revelation that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. will explore ways to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale, came near the bottom of a Wednesday press release detailing the company’s third-quarter results. Bloomin’ Brands has enlisted BofA Securities Inc. to serve as financial adviser as it weighs whether to seek a deal or find other ways to increase value for shareholders. David Deno, CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS