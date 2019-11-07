Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:40 PM EST) -- Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar and Kirkland & Ellis are legal lions this week for helping Abbott Laboratories secure a win in an ex-researcher's retaliation suit, while Consovoy McCarthy landed among the legal lambs for a decision that President Donald Trump must hand over his tax returns. Legal Lions Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP secured a win Wednesday when a Massachusetts federal judge ruled that a former medical manager's complaints about alleged regulatory violations and other purported issues at Abbott Laboratories did not rise to the level of protected activity. Ebonia Elliott-Lewis had accused her former employer of retaliation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS