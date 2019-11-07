Ex-SDNY Prosecutors Launch NYC White Collar Boutique

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- Two former prosecutors who met 17 years ago as assistant U.S. attorneys in the Southern District of New York have launched a boutique firm that will handle litigation, investigations and other white collar and regulatory matters, the pair told Law360 on Thursday. The new New York City-based shop is headed up by veteran attorneys E. Danya Perry and Samidh Guha. It's called Perry Guha LLP, and in its first three weeks in business, it's already attracted its first clients. Perry was until earlier this fall deputy general counsel at MacAndrews & Forbes, a holding company headed by investor Ronald O. Perelman. She is...

