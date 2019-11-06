Davis Polk Vows To Fight Ex-Associate's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP plans to “vigorously” fight a black ex-associate’s race bias suit alleging it marginalized black attorneys, gave him bogus performance reviews and fired him as punishment for complaining, according to a firm email obtained by the website Above the Law. The firm by late Wednesday hadn’t responded in court to Kaloma Cardwell’s lawsuit, but Above the Law reported Wednesday that Davis Polk managing partner Neil Barr sent an email to firm employees saying race wasn’t a factor in Cardwell’s firing. The email said that Cardwell was let go after bad performance reviews, according to Above the Law....

