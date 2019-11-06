Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Davis Polk Vows To Fight Ex-Associate's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:36 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP plans to “vigorously” fight a black ex-associate’s race bias suit alleging it marginalized black attorneys, gave him bogus performance reviews and fired him as punishment for complaining, according to a firm email obtained by the website Above the Law.

The firm by late Wednesday hadn’t responded in court to Kaloma Cardwell’s lawsuit, but Above the Law reported Wednesday that Davis Polk managing partner Neil Barr sent an email to firm employees saying race wasn’t a factor in Cardwell’s firing. The email said that Cardwell was let go after bad performance reviews, according to Above the Law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies