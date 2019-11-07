LED Maker Should Face Claims Over Bulb Life, Judge Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- An Oregon federal judge on Wednesday said LED light bulb manufacturer Cree Inc. should stay on the hook for false advertising claims by a Beaver State consumer in a class action over the life of the company's bulbs. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie Beckerman recommended that an Oregon federal judge should only partially dismiss the lawsuit claiming the light bulbs are faulty, saying the consumer sufficiently showed that the company falsely advertised its light bulbs' lifespan and did not follow through with its warranty and guarantee. Cree argued in a motion to dismiss that it sent consumer Don Nguyen replacement bulbs along...

