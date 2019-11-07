Calif. Privacy Law Compliance Strategies For Health Care Cos.

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 2:51 PM EST) -- The California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 will take effect on Jan. 1, and some health care companies may be tuning out all of the CCPA frenzy because they think they will fall under the CCPA’s health care exception. However, like most provisions in the CCPA, the scope of the CCPA’s two-part health care exception requires clarification and leaves large gaps of uncertainty for many next-generation health care companies including digital health, patient engagement and direct-to-patient health care companies. This article provides background on the CCPA health care exception and summarizes compliance actions items that health care companies should use to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS