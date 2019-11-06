3 Int'l Patent Policy Developments Attys Should Know

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- Law360's roundup of international patent news returns with a look at policy and legislative developments, including a law in Australia that could phase out a form of patent protection and discussions to reform automatic injunctions in Germany. Australia The "innovation patent" appears to be on its way out in the Land Down Under. The innovation patent is a second-tier patent system, designed to protect incremental advances to existing technology. It can be a quick and cost-effective form of protection, as the patents are typically granted within a matter of weeks after the applications are filed. The life of an innovation patent...

