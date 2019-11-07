Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Centrus Wants Out Of Ohio Radioactive Site Class Action

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- Centrus Energy Corp. and a slew of other energy and engineering companies have asked an Ohio federal judge to toss a proposed class action accusing them of polluting homes near a uranium enrichment facility.

The residents' claims can't proceed because they're either preempted by the Price-Anderson Nuclear Industries Indemnity Act or fail to meet that statute's requirements, the companies said in a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday. The residents' complaint says pollution from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, which enriched uranium for both the nuclear weapons program and commercial nuclear reactors, has damaged their properties and caused emotional distress, among other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies