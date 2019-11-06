Calif. Tax Return Law Constitutional, State Tells 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:02 PM EST) -- A federal district court misapplied federal law in blocking a California law requiring presidential candidates to submit tax returns before they can appear on state primary ballots, a California official has told the Ninth Circuit in urging the block’s reversal. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said a federal judge incorrectly determined the California law’s purpose was to target President Donald Trump. (AP) U.S. District Judge Morrison England Jr. incorrectly ruled the law, S.B. 27, violates the U.S. Constitution’s qualifications clause because he analyzed the consequences of noncompliance with the law when he should have analyzed the burden of compliance, Secretary...

