Fed. Circ. Skeptical Of Bid To Bar Federal Reserve From PTAB

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed open Wednesday to an argument from the Federal Reserve banks that they can challenge patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board because they’re distinct from the government, which is barred from going to the PTAB. At oral arguments in two consolidated cases where 12 Federal Reserve banks successfully challenged two Bozeman Financial LLC check-processing patents, U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk questioned Bozeman’s claim that the banks are part of the government. He noted that the stocks of Federal Reserve banks are owned by commercial banks, which aren’t funded by the government. He suggested that...

