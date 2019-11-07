Insurer Fights Claims Over Cryotherapy Injury Coverage

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:25 PM EST) -- Evanston Insurance Co. has filed suit in Florida federal court seeking a declaration that it is under no obligation to cover potential damages owed by a cryotherapy and acupuncture services provider in a separate lawsuit that seeks compensation for injuries sustained by a customer in one of the company's cryotherapy chambers. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, says that Illinois-based Evanston has no duty to indemnify or defend Florida-based AntiageRx LLC in an underlying suit that was filed in Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit court by Karen Anne Olson. According to Evanston, there are multiple reasons the...

