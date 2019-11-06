All Work, No Pay: HHS Sues Gilead Over HIV-Prevention IP

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 11:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services accused Gilead Sciences Inc. on Wednesday of infringing four agency patents covering the use of HIV treatment medication to prevent infection, escalating a fight that has been brewing for months. HHS said it has repeatedly tried to license its patents for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, but that Gilead has rebuked those attempts. The agency faults Gilead for making billions off its sales of the PrEP medications Truvada and Descovy, based on innovations funded by taxpayers. "HHS recognizes Gilead's role in selling Truvada and Descovy to patients for prevention of HIV. Communities have put these...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS