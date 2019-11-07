EU Traders Call For Shorter Market Hours To Boost Efficiency

Law360, London (November 7, 2019, 12:22 PM GMT) -- European financial markets should cut their trading hours to make markets more efficient and encourage greater diversity, groups representing investors and traders said Thursday. Groups representing traders and investors have recommended shorter trading hours for markets in Europe. (AP) Equities markets in Europe are open longer than any others around the world, the Investment Association and the Association for Financial Markets in Europe said. The sector should shorten the trading day by 90 minutes across Europe, moving from an 8 a.m. opening and a 4:30 pm close to opening at 9:00 a.m. and shutting at 4 p.m., the trade groups said...

