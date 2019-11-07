China Says US Trade Deal Will Include Tariff Reduction

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:16 AM EST) -- China and the U.S. have agreed to phase out tariffs on each other’s goods if they are able to finalize the early stage of a trade agreement in the coming weeks, the Chinese government said Thursday. Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng told reporters that U.S. and Chinese negotiators have reached an understanding on tariff removal in their talks to shore up the details of a “phase one” agreement that President Donald Trump announced with China last month. “In the past two weeks, top negotiators had serious, constructive discussions and agreed to remove the additional tariffs in phases as progress is...

