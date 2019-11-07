Commerce Readies Duties On Sodium Sulfate From Canada

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce called for duties on Canadian imports of anhydrous sodium sulfate after finding the products, which are primarily used to make powdered detergent, were being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. Commerce's International Trade Administration handed down a country-wide 9.85% tariff at an early stage of its investigation into Canadian sulfate imports, according to a Federal Register notice set to be published Friday. The figure is significantly lower than the 43.37% to 170.08% dumping margins U.S. companies had asked for when they petitioned the government to investigate the imports. In their March petition, a trio...

