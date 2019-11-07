Bipartisan Bill Would Keep Fed Workers' Savings Out Of China

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 12:13 PM EST) -- U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., have proposed a bill that will keep the board that administers a retirement plan for federal workers from investing their retirement savings in China. The lawmakers introduced the Taxpayers and Savers Protection Act in their chamber on Wednesday, saying in their announcement that U.S. Representative Mark Meadows, R-N.C., will introduce a version of the law in the House. Under the bill, the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board won’t be allowed to invest Thrift Savings Plan funds in securities on foreign exchanges that haven't received an audit inspection by America’s Public Company Accounting...

