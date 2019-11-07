Achillion Investor Seeks To Halt $930M Pharma Tie-Up

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:10 PM EST) -- An Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stockholder has filed suit in Delaware federal court to halt the company's proposed $930 million merger with Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., asserting that not enough financial information has yet been provided for investors to make an informed vote on the transaction. In a complaint made public Thursday, investor Elaine Wang asserts Achillion and its directors have violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by filing inadequate public disclosures about Alexion's proposed takeover of Achillion. “Specifically, the proxy statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning the company’s financial forecasts and financial analyses conducted by the financial advisor of...

