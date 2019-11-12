Haynes And Boone Nabs Ex-Kirkland Patent Pro In Chicago

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:02 PM EST) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has tapped a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner who filed some of the first petitions for inter partes review to lead the firm's post-grant review trials practice in Chicago. Eugene Goryunov recently joined as a partner in Haynes and Boone's intellectual property litigation practice, the firm said in a Nov. 6 statement. He had been a partner at Kirkland, where he worked for 11 years and developed the firm's post-grant review practice. Goryunov told Law360 on Tuesday that he had been looking for a firm that was more focused on post-grant review work, and that Haynes...

