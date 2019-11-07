SEC Lacks Data To Expand Private Offerings, Committee Told

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:27 PM EST) -- Several panelists warned a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission advisory committee on Thursday that regulators should not move forward on expanding access to private offerings that are exempt from various investor protections without first determining how those investments are performing. The SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee, which was set up by the Dodd-Frank Act to advise the agency on regulatory priorities, invited discussion to consider the SEC’s recent “concept release” regarding private offerings, or those exempt from public registration. The SEC is seeking input on whether it should simplify and ease access to private securities offerings. The debate comes as private securities...

