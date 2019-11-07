Chemical Cos. Fight FTC's Injunction Bid In Merger Challenge

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- Two hydrogen peroxide manufacturers have urged a D.C. federal court to reject the Federal Trade Commission's effort to put the breaks on their $625 million tie-up, arguing that the agency misunderstands the market and ignored a proposed fix for the problems it had identified. Evonik Industries AG and PeroxyChem Holding Co. filed a brief Wednesday opposing the FTC's bid for a preliminary injunction, arguing the agency failed to grapple with the complexities of the hydrogen peroxide market. As a result, they said, the FTC incorrectly found the companies to be competitors in a general market for hydrogen peroxide that would be...

