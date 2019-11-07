Gene Editing Co. Nabs $100M From Private Investors

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:34 PM EST) -- Massachusetts-based eGenesis, a life science company focused on using gene editing technology to revolutionize transplanting organs from one species to another, said Thursday that it had raised $100 million from a group of private investors led by the investment arm of Germany’s Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. The Series B financing was led by Fresenius Medical Care Ventures and included the participation of Leaps by Bayer, Wellington Partners, Arch Venture Partners, Biomatics Capital, Alta Partners and Khosla Ventures, according to a statement. The company’s overall aim is to develop programs that enable people who need transplants to get them before...

