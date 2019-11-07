Canopy Freed From Hemp Grower's $1.9M Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 4:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal court Thursday dismissed allegations filed against Canadian cannabis juggernaut Canopy Growth alleging it shorted a grower $1.9 million, saying it was unclear whether the court had jurisdiction over the case. U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer said another judge, who has since recused herself from the case, previously told Go Farm Hemp LLC that its complaint against Canopy's U.S. arm failed to establish federal diversity jurisdiction. Go Farm's amended complaint says that it is a citizen of New Jersey and Colorado, while Canopy's sole member — a corporation identified as EB Transaction Corp. — is a citizen...

