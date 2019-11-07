Fed. Circ. OKs Using Old German Article To Nix Ericsson IP

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions invalidating several claims of an Ericsson wireless communications patent as obvious, holding in a precedential opinion that an old article in a German journal could be used to challenge the patent. A three-judge panel found that the PTAB correctly invalidated Ericsson's patent, which describes a way to receive wireless signals from communication systems that work on different frequencies. Chinese electronics giant TCL Corp. had challenged the patent in 2015 as part of the companies' patent fight in district court, according to filings. The main issue on appeal was the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS