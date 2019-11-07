Pot Cos. Ask 10th Circ. To Weigh Tax Case In Summons Row

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- IRS summonses seeking information from marijuana companies should be blocked in light of U.S. Tax Court judges' questioning of the constitutionality of federal tax law that denies deductions to drug trafficking businesses, the companies told the Tenth Circuit Thursday. In October three dissenting Tax Court judges said in a separate case that they would have found Internal Revenue Code Section 280E to be unconstitutional, said Green Solution LLC; its owner, Eric D. Speidell; and Medicinal Wellness Center LLC. Since the Internal Revenue Service claims its investigation is authorized by Section 280E, that calls into question whether the IRS has the authority to conduct the investigation in the first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS