2 Fed. Circ. Judges Slam Post-Arthrex PTAB Do-Overs

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:41 PM EST) -- Two Federal Circuit judges said Thursday that the court shouldn't have ordered new Patent Trial and Appeal Board hearings as a result of last week's Arthrex decision that the board's structure is unconstitutional, saying the remands will create "large and unnecessary burdens." As required under the Oct. 31 decision that said the way PTAB judges have been appointed runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution, the court on Thursday sent cases involving three Bedgear LLC pillow patents back for new hearings at the board. However, two judges filed a concurring opinion arguing that shouldn't have been necessary. U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy Dyk,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS