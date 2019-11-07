New USDA Reg Confirms Idaho Must Return Hemp, Co. Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- A CBD wholesaler has said the U.S. Department of Agriculture's newly issued interim rule for the domestic production of hemp bolsters its argument that Idaho state authorities wrongfully seized a legal shipment of the crop and must give it back. In a motion for summary judgment, Big Sky Scientific LLC told the Ada County, Idaho, court that the USDA rule, issued one day prior, validated the position the company has been arguing for months: that federal law preempted state police from seizing the company's hemp during a January traffic stop. The case was sparked by the arrest of a trucker transporting...

