Texas Agency Didn't Retaliate Against Worker, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday upheld a Texas federal judge’s ruling siding with a state health agency in a former employee’s sexual harassment and retaliation suit, finding the worker hadn’t shown she was fired for anything other than wrongfully accessing a secure patient database. The panel found that Amanda Abbood, who had worked for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for nearly three years before she was fired, hadn’t provided enough evidence that she was dismissed for accusing a co-worker of sexual harassment, according to the decision. She had, however, used a secure data system to find the owner of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS