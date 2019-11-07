Trump Ordered To Pay $2M For Breaching Foundation Duties

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump was ordered Thursday by a New York state court to pay $2 million in damages for breaching his duties to his charity and allowing it to become a tool of his presidential campaign. A New York state court ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages for breaching his duties to the Donald J. Trump Foundation. (AP) New York Supreme Court Justice Saliann Scarpulla said there was enough evidence to find that Trump breached his fiduciary duty to his Donald J. Trump Foundation and that waste occurred at the foundation. New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office...

