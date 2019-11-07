10th Circ. Lifts Block On Mrs. Fields Popcorn Licensing

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday upended a ruling that had blocked the company behind Mrs. Fields-branded snacks from franchising its trademark to popcorn makers other than California-based MFGPC, saying MFGPC's license wasn't "perpetual." A three-judge panel unanimously said a Utah federal court was wrong to rule that the license agreement with Mrs. Fields Franchising LLC gave MFGPC the exclusive right to sell Mrs. Fields brand popcorn essentially forever. Instead, the court pointed out, the agreement actually gave either party the option to terminate the deal at any time under certain circumstances, or to abandon it at the end of five-year licensing...

