Warren, Sanders Campaigns Won't Face NLRB Charges

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board won't pursue charges that Sens. Elizabeth Warren's and Bernie Sanders' presidential campaigns violated federal labor law over how they treated campaign staffers, saying the agency has never exercised jurisdiction over presidential election committees. NLRB regional director Paul J. Murphy dismissed the charges against Warren for President Inc. on Wednesday and Bernie 2020 Inc. on Nov. 1, citing general counsel Peter B. Robb's conclusion that presidential election campaigns have never been subject to agency scrutiny under the National Labor Relations Act and that treading into those waters could raise constitutional concerns. “The general counsel notes that the...

