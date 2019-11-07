Trump Playing Politics With TPS Migrants' Status, Dems Say

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:40 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday over his moves to rescind temporary protected status for nationals from El Salvador, Haiti and Honduras, claiming the White House politicized the program and skirted the law in making changes to please Trump's base. The Foreign Relations Committee’s minority staff produced a 140-page report concluding that Trump moved to end the status for the three countries based on political factors and a preconceived bias against immigrants from the region, running afoul of the program’s statute and administrative process. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security program allows nationals from some countries affected by war or...

