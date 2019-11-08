Hess' Faulty Valve Suit Against Schlumberger Gets Trimmed

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:43 PM EST) -- Schlumberger Technology Corp. convinced a Texas federal judge to end one claim for damages brought by Hess Corp. in a suit seeking about $200 million in damages stemming from allegedly faulty offshore drilling valves it purchased, agreeing that Hess can't recoup damages for methanol contamination in one well that it admittedly caused. In an 81-page mixed-bag order, U.S. District Judge Sim Lake agreed Thursday with Hess that Schlumberger can't use an affirmative defense that it's absolved from liability in the suit, and granted Hess' bid for summary judgment on that claim. Schlumberger had argued that it was shielded from liability over...

