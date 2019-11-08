Ex-GC Of Thiel Venture Fund Says Director Lied To Investors

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:04 PM EST) -- A director at a venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel “repeatedly” lied about investments and oversight of the business, the firm's ex-general counsel alleges in a lawsuit filed in California federal court. Thursday's counterpunch complaint from Crystal McKellar accuses director Ajay Royan of Mithril Capital Management LLC of using falsehoods to “deflect investor concerns” about a largely inactive fund and persuade them not to vote to dissolve it. McKellar, who is facing suits in both Texas and Delaware from Mithril Capital over her alleged “whisper campaign” against the firm, said she went to the FBI, the U.S. Securities and Exchange...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS