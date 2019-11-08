AMA, Others Say Short-Term Insurance Rule Hurts Health Care

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- Six more medical groups have come out against a Trump administration rule that lets Americans use Affordable Care Act-skirting health insurance plans for longer. The groups — which include the American Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians and American College of Physicians — filed an amicus brief Thursday in the D.C. Circuit in support of six other medical groups' stance that lengthening people's eligibility for short-term health insurance plans is illegal. The Trump administration rule sabotages the Affordable Care Act's patient protections and could destabilize the health insurance market, the groups said. If allowed to stay in effect, "the 2018...

