Patients Win Big As Pa. Justices Nix Med Mal Suit Time Limit

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently handed an unexpected and significant win to injured plaintiffs when it decided the state’s seven-year hard deadline for medical malpractice lawsuits is unconstitutional, although experts say they don’t expect a big influx of previously time-barred suits. In a 4-3 ruling on Oct. 31, the state’s highest court reversed a lower appeals court’s ruling concerning the seven-year statute of repose set by Pennsylvania’s Medical Care Availability and Reduction of Error, or MCARE, Act. The lower court had said state law barred a suit alleging that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and two doctors had botched Christopher and...

