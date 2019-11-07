Dershowitz Fights Defamation Suit With Claims Of His Own

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 11:26 PM EST) -- Alan Dershowitz on Thursday denied the allegations of a woman who says he defamed her by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexually molesting her as a child, and the former Harvard law professor has fired back by saying his accuser is the one who broke the law. Dershowitz said Virginia Giuffre was "motivated by money and other improper factors" when she alleged that the well-known attorney participated in a sex trafficking scheme involving deceased billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and that Epstein forced her to have sex with Dershowitz. Dershowitz said he had represented Epstein as a...

