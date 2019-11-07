DC Judge Says Asylum Restrictions Spur '1st Shot' Elsewhere

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 11:09 PM EST) -- The Trump administration isn't completely denying asylum to migrants who entered the U.S. at the southern border after traveling through another country, a D.C. federal judge said Thursday, it's only telling them they've "got to take a shot" at finding refuge in another country first. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly made the distinction Thursday afternoon in the midst of a summary judgment hearing in two nearly identical cases challenging the administration's policy change, which would essentially block non-Mexican migrants from claiming asylum at the southern border. The policy says that "folks should take their first shot" at asylum in one...

