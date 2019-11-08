RBS Said To Strong-Arm Developer To Restructure £75M Loan

Law360, London (November 8, 2019, 6:25 PM GMT) -- Internal documents from the Royal Bank of Scotland show that the bank called for the revaluation of a property developer’s portfolio solely to gain leverage and restructure his £75 million ($96 million) loan at terms more favorable to the bank, a London court heard Friday. During the seventh day of the High Court trial brought by Oliver Morley against RBS, his former relationship manager at the bank took the witness stand and said that the bank was concerned that the loan-to-value ratio for the developer’s properties had dropped so low that it would violate the terms of the loan. Morley’s lawyer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS