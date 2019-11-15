Employment Hires: FordHarrison, Perkins Coie

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:14 PM EST) -- FordHarrison LLP has picked up a seasoned employment lawyer from Fine Boggs & Perkins LLP, while Perkins Coie LLP has added a labor and employment veteran from Squire Patton Boggs LLP, headlining Law360's latest roundup of labor and employment lateral hires. FordHarrison LLP Cory J. King Cory J. King has come on to FordHarrison’s team in San Diego, according to a Thursday announcement, bringing with him years of experience aiding employers in litigation and arbitration. On the litigation side, he represents employers facing a variety of claims, including wage-and-hour, discrimination, whistleblower and trade secret cases, according to the firm. He also...

