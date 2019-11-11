London Insurer Sues France Over €1B Oil-Spill Cleanup Fight

Law360, London (November 11, 2019, 3:09 PM GMT) -- The insurer of an oil tanker that sank off Spain has sued France in England, seeking a judgment that the French breached an arbitration ruling in London by pursuing litigation in the Spanish courts to cover cleanup costs for the oil spill that extended to French waters. The London Steam-Ship Owners’ Mutual Insurance Association said in its claim that the 2013 London award required the French state to arbitrate its civil claim for damages brought after the sinking of the tanker, which it had insured. That decision was upheld by a High Court judge in England in 2015. But France continued to...

