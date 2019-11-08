PTAB Lets Emmy-Winning Audio IP Owner Amend All Claims

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:42 PM EST) -- The owner of an Emmy-winning invention relating to audio technology can amend all claims in an audio recording patent that were invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board after the board found that the award shows the new claims are not obvious. In a 66-page decision, the PTAB found that all 14 claims of Zaxcom Inc.'s patent were invalid as obvious or anticipated over prior art. But in a rare move, the board granted the company’s bid to amend its patent and substitute all the invalidated claims with 14 new ones that described “replacing” corrupted audio files with locally recorded...

