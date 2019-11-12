CIT Asks Commerce To Reexplain Duty On Chinese Solar Cells

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has asked the U.S. Department of Commerce for a second time to explain its countervailing duty on Chinese solar cell imports, saying that the agency has failed to address its concerns about how the duty was determined. Judge Jane A. Restani said the Department of Commerce should elaborate on why it concluded that Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. and other Chinese solar cell companies benefited from a Chinese government subsidies program when the Chinese government did not provide enough information about its export buyer's credit program, according to a Friday opinion remanding Commerce's redetermination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS