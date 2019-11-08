REIT Target Pays $104M For Facilities Catering To UK Seniors

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 2:44 PM EST) -- Target Healthcare has purchased a portfolio of nursing homes and senior living properties for £81.3 million ($104.1 million), according to an announcement Friday from the U.K.-based real estate investment trust. The real estate investment trust is buying eight nursing homes and 31 senior living apartments in four separate transactions, some of which the company has wrapped up while others are pending, Target said Friday. The largest of the four deals is for five nursing homes in Yorkshire that have a total of 362 bedrooms, a deal the REIT has completed. The company is also under contract to buy two more nursing...

